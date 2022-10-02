The Lady Spartan Volleyball team battled hard for a 5 set match against the La Junta Lady Tigers on their road game Saturday, winning the first two sets, but losing the last three. The last set was lost by a heart-breaking two points.
The Lady Spartan’s new line up meshed well and had good defense, coach Kristi Spanier said.
Additionally the team served well, and players sophomore Cece Lengerich scored two aces while junior Kate Young and sophomore Trinity Bertolino both landed three.
The Spartans won the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-18, after which the tables turned.
“We let one server go on a big run against us, and didn’t do a good job of stepping into the passing lanes for this server,” Spanier said.
The third set was lost 25-18 and the fourth set also went to the Tigers at 25-21. The deciding set was a close battle, defeated at 18-16.
“It’s hard to lose a 5 game set—it was pretty heart-wrenching,” Spanier said.
Junior Elise Tanner made nine kills, junior Makiah Parris made seven kills, and Bertolino also made seven kills.
Tanner and senior Skylar Margos both made 20 digs, and Lengerich made 23 assists.
The Lady Spartan volleyball team will facing off the Woodland Park Lady Panthers on the road at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.