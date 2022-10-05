In an away game, Lady Spartan volleyball earned a lot of points against a tough 4A team, the Woodland Park Panthers,  yet lost all three sets Tuesday.

In the first set, Salida struck first with a block, but the Panthers quickly followed and soon took the lead, rapidly progressing to be on top 7-9. The Spartans kept them there for a while, but eventually the Panthers advanced and won the set 25-12.