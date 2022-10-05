In an away game, Lady Spartan volleyball earned a lot of points against a tough 4A team, the Woodland Park Panthers, yet lost all three sets Tuesday.
In the first set, Salida struck first with a block, but the Panthers quickly followed and soon took the lead, rapidly progressing to be on top 7-9. The Spartans kept them there for a while, but eventually the Panthers advanced and won the set 25-12.
Woodland Park scored first in the second set, but Salida matched their fire for the first six points and stayed close behind by only a couple points even when their ground was lost.
After 10 minutes of Salida tagging close behind, the Spartans gave up a few points, giving Woodland Park a strong grasp on the game, which they carried to the end, winning 25-14.
Woodland Park took the lead right off the bat in the third set, quickly gaining several points before the Spartans entered the game, and the Panthers soon advanced their lead by 7-8, retaining the distance for the rest of the game and finishing 25-18.
“I thought we all played well on the whole,” Spartan coach Kristi Spanier said. Referring to the Panthers, “That’s a tough-serving team.”
The Spartans earned a lot of points for themselves during the game, as the other team didn’t make many mistakes. “I told the girls to fight hard and be proud of how they play, and they did that.”
Junior Kate Young made seven kills, junior Elise Tanner made six kills, and junior Makiah Parris made four kills.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich made one ace and seven digs and senior Skylar Margos made a whopping 22 digs. Tanner additionally made a solo block.
The Lady Spartans will next be matched at home against the Atlas Preparatory Gryphons Thursday.