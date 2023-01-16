The Salida High School boys’ basketball team trampled the Manitou Springs Mustangs 53-34 on the road Friday.
“This game lets the team know they can win tough games on the road,” Coach Adam Christensen said. “Even though they came into the game tired from the previous day, they were able to play it out.”
Salida beat Peyton 63-33 at home the night before.
Salida struck first against the Mustangs with senior Chase Diesslin striking first via layup 30 seconds in.
The teams were neck and neck until the Spartans pulled ahead in the last minutes, finishing the first quarter leading 10-8.
Manitou brought the scores even early in the second quarter and the back and forth battle resumed.
Sophomore Kason Westphal scored a three-pointer in the last minute of the third, putting Salida in the lead 18-15, but Mustangs made one more in the last 16 seconds of the quarter, with Salida going into halftime with a one point margin, 18-17.
The team was able to play a really tight game, head coach Adam Christensen said, commending the team’s ability to pick the victory up late in the game. While the first half of the game was slow, in the second half they executed, he said.
Starting off the third quarter with a three, Manitou Springs went up 20-18.
Salida answered with a scoring streak, including several free-throws by Diesslin and a layup by junior Daniel Edgington, finishing the third quarter up 33-28.
Salida scored a two seconds into the last quarter and within the first minute, senior Nate Yeakly hit two shots from a three-fourths position on the arc line, the score now 41-28.
Although the Mustangs made a couple of threes in the middle minutes of the quarter, it was not enough to catch Salida, who won 53-34.
“The biggest thing is we just have to make a higher percent of shots,” Christiansen said.
His favorite part of the game were Westphal’s or Yeakley’s three-pointers, he said, which were within five possessions.
He was also impressed with senior Tristan Jackson’s performance and success with shutting down Manitou’s top scorer senior John Maynard.
Jackson scored 15 points for the Salida while Westphal made nine, and Yeakley put up eight.
Salida is now 8-1 overall this season, and 4-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks league, in a three-way tie with Colorado Springs Christian School and The Vanguard School.
Statewide, both the Colorado High School Activities Association and MaxPreps.com have Salida ranked as the No. 2 team, behind Arvada’s Faith Christian.
The Spartans’ next game is on the road against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions, who are 7-0 overall, 7 p.m. Wednesday.