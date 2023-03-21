The Huskies of Battle Mountain were unprepared for the Salida High School baseball team to take them by storm Friday, and the Spartans won 10-0.
It was the first game of a doubleheader hosted by Olathe High School.
“We played outstanding defense,” coach Ken Skipper said, describing the players as being “plugged in to play.”
Salida had nine hits total.
Sophomore Brody Hudson started as Salida’s pitcher and had nine strikeouts. He was followed by junior Brady Houghton. Between them, they had 10 strikeouts and gave up one hit.
The Spartans had four runs in the second inning, three in the fifth and three in the seventh.
For their second game of the day, Salida slew the Olathe Pirates 9-2.
Senior Brandon Pursell started as pitcher, and junior Ben Clayton came on in relief. Between them, they put together seven strikeouts and allowed only one hit, Skipper said.
Salida had seven hits and four bases on balls, and four Spartans were hit by pitches.
Olathe scored a run in the first inning, but the Spartans had runs in the second and third innings, and their momentum only increased, with three in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Combined with excellent defense, seven offensive hits brought the team the win, Skipper said, and he was particularly impressed by a diving catch made by junior Caiven Lake.
Another highlight of the game was when sophomore Anthony Taverna hit a triple in the sixth inning, capping a four-run inning.