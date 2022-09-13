Amid 6 inches of dust and sweltering heat, Salida’s high school mountain bike team emerged victorious Sunday, placing second in the 1st Division team competition at their race in Eagle.
The 1st Division is the largest division, which Salida doesn’t have the population to qualify for but got bumped there due to their large team. Despite the other teams being from schools two to three times their size, the Spartans dominated.
Twenty-eight teams and 341 high school mountain bike racers competed in the race, the second mountain bike race for the Piedra Region.
Salida junior Hayden Bevington placed second among varsity girls, and senior Lily Leddington placed sixth in varsity girls. For the varsity boys, senior Jackson Karls came in fourth.
Among sophomore girls Izzy Hughes finished fifth, and among sophomore boys Amato Halenda took first.
Freshman Chloe Kelley placed sixth among the freshmen girls, and Henry Palka took first for freshmen boys.
“It’s a very fun course, but incredibly dusty,” coach Rob Kelley said, noting there was 6 inches of dust in some places. “People were literally gagging on it.” Some of the Salida kids dropped their water bottles but still toughed it out, he said.