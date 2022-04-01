Pickleball tournament draws 127 participants to Buena Vista

A pickleball tournament March 25-27 at Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista brought 127 participants, organizers said.
Over the course of three days men’s and women’s groups competed, with a mixed tournament on Sunday.
The tournament raised money for construction of six outdoor pickleball courts and to raise awareness of the sport.
USA Pickleball ambassador Stephanie McDonald said they held tournaments for at least four years before COVID forced them to put the tournament on hold.
McDonald said pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country currently. It’s a mix of table tennis, badminton and tennis.
“A lot of people describe it as playing ping-pong while standing on the table,” she said.
In addition to hosting tournaments and advertising, McDonald said the pickleball club hosts private practice sessions and training for people who are just getting into the sport.
For more information visit www.peaktopeakpickleball.com.