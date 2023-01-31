The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team defeated the La Junta Lady Tigers 37-17 on the road Saturday.
Salida is now 6-8 overall and 4-5 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League, in ninth place. La Junta is 5-11 overall and 2-8 in the Tri-Peaks, in 12th place.
The game started slowly, with neither team scoring for the majority of the first quarter.
The Lady Spartans didn’t do good execution on set plays in the first few minutes, coach Keith Wyatt said. However, once they figured out what to do on offense, they were patient with the ball, waiting for the right shot.
La Junta made a free throw off a personal foul four minutes in, taking the lead for the first and only time in the game.
Fifteen seconds later, La Junta fouled Salida, and the Lady Spartans were able to pay them back, with freshman Braeden Johnson giving Salida a thin lead with a free throw.
Freshman Kaija Saari made the first field goal, and the first quarter finished 4-1, Salida.
“It was really cool to see the defense in the first quarter,” Wyatt said, and his favorite part was when the team held the Tigers at one point.
Johnson scored in the second quarter, and the Tigers put in their first field goal halfway through the quarter.
The Spartans picked up speed with baskets from sophomore Megan Devenport and senior Sarah Chick.
Johnson hit a 3-pointer in the last second of the half, which ended 16-5, Salida leading.
The Lady Spartans strengthened their lead in the third quarter with baskets by Johnson and Chick.
Junior Makiah Parris scored first, and Chick made a basket in the last 10 seconds of the quarter to go into fourth up 29-12.
Neither team scored in the first minute of the fourth quarter until Johnson hit one from the top of the key.
La Junta made baskets several times in the quarter, and Johnson made another 3-pointer, and the Spartans held on for the victory at 35-17.
Near the end of the game, the team was planning on comfortably running down the clock, but junior Adyson Hadley made a long shot that landed a second after the buzzer.
The team’s execution of their practice was probably the best they’ve done all year, Wyatt said.
Johnson made a total of 20 points, and Chick and Saari also had a good game, he said.
Additionally, several players were out with injuries, and everyone on the floor contributed, he said. “It was good to see everyone do well on offense.”
The Lady Spartans’ next game, Wednesday on the road against James Irwin Charter High School, is one Wyatt thinks they should win.
The Lady Jaguars are 2-9 overall, 1-6 in the Tri-Peaks League.
“We need to focus on what we’re doing,” Wyatt said.