The Salida High School girls’ track and field team finished in a three-way tie for ninth place, while the boys’ team finished 15th Friday at the High Altitude Challenge hosted by Alamosa High School.
“I thought we did really well for our second match,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “Everyone improved and we had a lot of PRs (personal records).”
Kapushion said that as a smaller school without a lot of athletes, they aren’t as competitive in team scores, but he was very impressed with some individual scores.
Senior Quinn Smith and junior Macy Mazzeo finished first and second in the 400-meter dash, with times of 1 minute, 3.52 seconds and 1 minute, 5.81 seconds respectively.
“Quinn and Macy talked before the race and just decided to go out and push each other,” Kapushion said. “They had such a great race. It will be great to see where they go from here.”
Smith also finished fourth in the 800-meter run.
“(Junior) Katie Adams and (sophomore) Cecilia Duran both ran the 800- and 1,600-meter races back-to-back today,” Kapushion said. “They both set personal records and looked great.”
Kapushion said senior Lily Lengerich, who was out with an injury during the first meet, had a solid showing in the 200 meter, finishing eighth with a time of 0:29.84.
Junior Aaron Morgan had a personal record in the 200-meter dash and finished fifth with a time of 0:23.98. “Aaron had a really great race, stepping up with a PR,” Kapushion said.
Junior Elijah Wilcox, who usually focuses on the 3,200 meter, stepped down and ran the 1,600 for the Spartans Friday, finishing sixth with a time of 4:45.09, a personal record.
The Spartans were even able to put up some competition off the track, with sophomore Logan Merriam throwing the shot put, finishing 24th with a distance of 25 feet, 11.5 inches. Sophomore Kali Banghart competed in the long jump for the Lady Spartans, finishing 29th with a distance of 9 feet, 6 inches. Kapushion said she had to leave the event for a race, so she didn’t get in her full number of jumps.”
“Overall, this was a solid meet for us,” Kapushion said. “We’re a smaller school and don’t always have the athletes to compete at the same team level as other schools, but I’m proud of how everyone did.”
The Spartans will compete again Friday at Del Norte. “We’ll see a lot of the same teams as we saw at Alamosa, so this will be a great way to see how we have improved this week.”
Girls’ results
NameTime/DistancePlace
100-meter dash
Lily Lengerich0:14.3410th
Amelia Capozza0:16.9034th
Presley Thomas0:22.5741st
200-meter dash
Lily Lengerich0:29.848th
Macy Mazzeo0:30.9915th
Amy Adams0:32.6325th
400-meter dash
Quinn Smith1:03.521st
Macy Mazzeo1:05.812nd
Kali Banghart1:25.1424th
800-meter run
Quinn Smith2:35.284th
Kate Adams3:14.0217th
Cecilia Duran3:25.2320th
1,600-meter run
Kate Adams7:02.6014th
Cecilia Duran7:38.6822nd
4x100 meter relay
1:01.686th
4x200 meter relay
2:12.076th
Long jump
Kali Banghart9’6”29th
Boys’ results
100-meter dash
Preston Martin0:13.4433rd
Chance Roper0:14.2341st
200-meter dash
Aaron Morgan0:23.985th
Preston Martin0:27.5024th
Jack Landry0:28.3830th
400-meter dash
Izayah Baxter1:06.9526th
800-meter run
Hollister Beddingfield2:04.665th
Kuper Banghart2:09.29th
1600-meter run
Elijah Wilcox4:45.09Sixth
Logan Merriam5:26.8713th
Jack Landry5:58.2618th
4x400 meter relay 4:16.898th
Shot put
Logan Merriam25’11.5”24th