The Salida High School baseball team fell to the Cedaredge Bruins 9-5 on the road Saturday.
Junior Cavin Lake, sophomore Anthony Taverna, sophomore Brody Hudson and junior Brady Houghton all scored runs; two in the second inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Senior pitcher Nate Yeakley didn’t make the trip to Cederedge due to residual arm issues from the day prior. The team therefore had to rely on junior Ashton Walker on the mound, followed by junior Brady Houghton.
After two back-to-back games, pitching can get a bit thin in baseball, Coach Ken Skipper said. Additionally, he said, the team’s defense today wasn’t as good as yesterday, and sometimes the team would end up hitting the ball right at people.
Meanwhile the Bruins played a sound defense and took advantage of the Spartans’ mistakes.
Salida didn’t give up, however, and kept fighting, even when they were down part way through the game, he said.
Salida gave up seven bases on balls and made two bases on balls. They made one hit by pitch and had four hits. The Salida pitchers struck out 8 of the Bruins’ batters, he noted.
For their next game following spring break, the team faces the Gunnison Cowboys on the road March 28.
Before then they will need to work on all aspects of the game—hitting, pitching and baserunning, Skipper said.
“We’ve got to play our kind of baseball.”