Jackson to play for CU Boulder

Salida High School senior Tristan Jackson signs his letter of intent as a basketball walk-on at the University of Colorado Boulder. In front, from left, are dad Patrick Jackson, Tristan Jackson and mom Jenny Jackson. Back: SHS activities director Marko Hahn, sister Sydney Jackson and coach Adam Christensen.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

After playing summer club ball at the University of Colorado Boulder for years, Salida High School senior Tristan Jackson said he is excited to be heading there to play basketball next year. 

“Out of all the schools I talked to, they came up with the best offer,” Jackson said. “It’s where my dad went to school, and I want to play at the highest level I can.”