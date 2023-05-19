Jackson to play for CU Boulder

After playing summer club ball at the University of Colorado Boulder for years, Salida High School senior Tristan Jackson said he is excited to be heading there to play basketball next year.
“Out of all the schools I talked to, they came up with the best offer,” Jackson said. “It’s where my dad went to school, and I want to play at the highest level I can.”
Jackson said he plans to focus on general studies his first year before deciding on a major, but he’s looking at astrophysics, astronomy or computer science.
“(I’m) really excited for Tristan being able to earn a spot on a team that he has been striving toward,” coach Adam Christensen said. “I know he is ready to put in the hard work that he’s going to have to do. He has amazing talents, and once he is comfortable with you and trusts you, you’re able to see what a great young man he is.”