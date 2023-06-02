Girls finish 11th at state golf tournament

The Salida High School girls’ golf team finished 11th at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state tournament, and sophomore Kyndra Johnson took third place individually, carding an 83.
The team scored 311 overall.
St. Mary’s Academy of Englewood took first place with a score of 258. Junior Maddy Bante from St. Mary’s Academy was first individually with a 69.
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro finished 59th with a 111, while sophomore Emma Trollip carded a 117 to finish 68th. The course was a par 71 and had a 72.5/140 course rating.
Both coach Tami Smith and coach Russ Johnson said the second day was probably more difficult than the first, with colder, cloudier weather, winds up to 30 mph and some rain.
“The girls were a little anxious, but they played better than they did their first day,” Smith said. “They hit into some sand traps but did a great job keeping their heads down and just fighting through.”
Russ Johnson said Kyndra had some really good shots down the fairways but struggled some on the greens with her putting. He said he was very proud of her play, especially considering she had to have surgery on a wrist injury from last season and was off for nine months between the seasons, unable to practice. She played with the injury in last year’s state tournament, where she finished 10th.
“I think it went pretty well,” Kyndra said. “The course was tough, especially the second day, with the wind and weather, but we played through. The 3A division has some tough competition, but that’s good – it pushes us to be better.”
After a strong start in the morning of the first day, the team stumbled a bit on the back nine, Russ Johnson said.
Kyndra Johnson was in first place through the first nine holes but had a rough time on the 17th hole and dropped to fourth place with an 80.
Junior Elise Tanner was in 50th place with a score of 108, and sophomores Kaelin Martellaro and Emma Trollip were in 70th and 77th place respectively, carding 177 and 119.
Kyndra thought overall the season went very well.
Winning the Tri-Peaks League again and making it to state were some of the highlights for her.
“I’m really proud of how the team did this year,” Kyndra said. “Everybody worked really hard and improved their game. I’m really looking forward to what we can do next season.”
Kyndra will head to Scotland to play in the Scotland Junior Golf Invitational at the end of June.