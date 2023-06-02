Girls finish 11th at state golf tournament

Salida High School sophomore Kyndra Johnson wears her medal at the Aspen Golf Club. Johnson finished third in the CHSAA 2A state golf tournament with an 83.

 Courtesy photo

The Salida High School girls’ golf team finished 11th at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state tournament, and sophomore Kyndra Johnson took third place individually, carding an 83.

The team scored 311 overall.