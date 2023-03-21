The Salida High School baseball team fell to the Cedaredge Bruins 9-5 Saturday on the road.
Junior Caiven Lake, sophomore Anthony Taverna, sophomore Brody Hudson and junior Brady Houghton all scored runs – two in the second inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Senior pitcher Nate Yeakley didn’t make the trip to Cederedge due to residual arm issues from the day before. The team had to rely on junior Ashton Walker on the mound, followed by Houghton.
After two back-to-back games, pitching can get a bit thin in baseball, coach Ken Skipper said.
Additionally, he said, the team’s defense Saturday wasn’t as good as Friday, and sometimes they would end up hitting the ball right at people.
Meanwhile, the Bruins played sound defense and took advantage of the Spartans’ mistakes.
The Spartans didn’t give up, however, and kept fighting even when they were down partway through the game, he said.
Salida gave up seven bases on balls and made two bases on balls. They had one hit by pitch and four hits. The Salida pitchers struck out eight of the Bruins’ batters, he said.
For their next game following spring break, the team faces the Gunnison Cowboys March 28 on the road.
Before then they will need to work on all aspects of the game – hitting, pitching and base running, Skipper said. “We’ve got to play our kind of baseball.”