Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.