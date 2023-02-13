After a hard fought first half and a weaker second, the Salida High School girls basketball team lost to the Lamar Lady Thunder, 37-22.
The Lady Thunder are now 15-4 overall, 10-2 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League.
Salida is 6-7 in league and 8-10 overal.
Lamar made the first few field goals before Salida entered half way through the first quarter with a 3-pointer from Senior Sarah Chick. Chick scored again and the teams went into second quarter with Salida trailing 7-5.
Salida caught the Thunder with a basket from junior Makiah Parris to tie it up 11-11.
Parris pushed Salida into the lead for the first time seconds later, but Lamar caught them again and sunk another as the buzzer signaled half, the score 16-13.
“We were working really hard in the first half and lost momentum in the second half,” junior Adyson Hadley said.
In the third quarter, Lamar started gaining ground with several 3-pointers, shutting the Spartans down completely, save for one basket by Freshman Braeden Johnson in the last second, the quarter ending 29-16.
Fourth quarter saw marginally more Spartan action with a 3-pointer by Hadley and another basket from Johnson, Chick making a free throw.
“We were expecting to play a lot better,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “We’re taking the game for granted.”
The team let the Lady Thunder shoot too many wide open 3s in particular, he said, and for their next game against Buena Vista, there’s a lot of work to do.
The Lady Spartans face the 11-6 Buena Vista Lady Demons at home, 6 p.m. Wednesday.