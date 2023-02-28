The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend, beating Woodland Park 41-37 Friday and losing to Buena Vista 25-20 Saturday, to finish in sixth place at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A Tri-Peaks district playoffs.

Their overall record this year is 11-12, and they are ranked No. 21 in state, which is good enough to get them into the 32-team CHSAA 3A state playoff tournament.