The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend, beating Woodland Park 41-37 Friday and losing to Buena Vista 25-20 Saturday, to finish in sixth place at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A Tri-Peaks district playoffs.
Their overall record this year is 11-12, and they are ranked No. 21 in state, which is good enough to get them into the 32-team CHSAA 3A state playoff tournament.
They will face the No. 12 Strasburg Lady Indians (13-9), from the 3A Patriot League, at 7 p.m. Friday at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs, a neutral site.
The top players for Strasburg are junior Graecy Graf and sophomore Natalie Damron, 5 foot, 11 inches.
Graf led the team with 10.9 points per game, a 39 percent field goal average, 3.6 assists per game, 24 percent 3-pointer average, 2.5 steals per game and a total of 163 points.
Damron had a 54 percent field goal average, 9.3 rebounds per game and 0.3 blocks per game.
For the Lady Spartans, 6-foot, 1-inch senior Sarah Chick and freshman Braeden Johnson, at 5 foot, 6 inches, dominate on the court.
Chick averages 7.8 rebounds per game, 3.7 blocks per game, shoots field goals at 38 percent and has put up 177 points.
Johnson has scored 15.8 points per game for 364 points total, has 3.3 steals per game and 2.7 assists per game, for 63 assists total.
If the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Indians, they will face the winner of the No. 5 The Vanguard School versus No. 28 Faith Christian game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
One loss will eliminate a team from the bracket.
Round 1 of the girls’ CHSAA 3A state playoff bracket
• No. 1 Peyton vs. No. 32 Prospect Ridge Academy
• No. 16 Buena Vista vs. No. 17 SkyView Academy
• No. 8 North Fork vs. No. 25 Windsor Charter Academy
• No. 9 Ellicott vs. No. 24 Library Common
• No. 5 The Vanguard School vs. No. 28 Faith Christian
• No. 12 Stasburg vs. No. 21 Salida
• No. 4 Yuma vs. No. 29 Lyons
• No. 13 Grand Valley vs. No. 20 Bennett
• No. 2 Centauri vs. No. 31 Cedaredge
• No. 15 Brush vs. No. 18 Olathe
• No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 26 Gunnison
• No. 10 Highland vs. No. 23 Crested Butte
• No. 6 Platte Valley vs. No. 27 Rocky Ford
• No. 11 Ignacio vs. No. 22 Woodland Park
• No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian vs. No. 30 Timnath
• No. 14 Fountain Valley vs. No. 19 St. Mary’s Academy