The Salida High School boys basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. No. 18 Salida lost to the No. 15 Gunnison Cowboys on the road, 69-59.
“The effort was awesome and they worked their butts off the whole game; I’m definitely proud of them for that,” said Salida head coach Donnie Kaess. “We just weren’t making our shots. We were actually getting really good looks, we just couldn’t get anything to fall.”
The Spartans struggled scoring especially in the first quarter and trailed 14-4 after one.
“Scoring only 4 points in the first quarter, we couldn’t overcome it,” Kaess said. “The rest of the game was pretty much even, but you can’t score 4 points in a quarter against good teams.”
The second quarter was even, 17-17, with Jonah Ellis and Max Ferguson hitting 3-pointers to help get Salida’s offense going.
Gunnison extended its lead in the third. Lief Gislason scored 5 points, after getting fouled on back-to-back shots and making one of his free throws. Gunnison, however, scored the final 5 points in the quarter to take a 50-25 lead into the fourth.
The Spartans made a few runs here and there to close the gap on the Cowboys, but Gunnison had an answer every time.
In the fourth, Elijah Roberts hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ferguson hit another 3 to cut to cut the Cowboys’ lead to single digits, 56-47. Gunnison, however, responded with a 6-0 run of its own and maintained a 10-point lead the rest of the way. Myles Godina and Ellis also fouled out. Kaess said it hurt not having them, but other kids stepped up.
With the loss, Salida’s season ends with a 10-4 overall mark.
“It was a good season,” Kaes said. “I’m glad they got to play and it wasn’t canceled; I’m grateful for that.”
Seven seniors led Salida this year, including Godina, Gislason, Ellis, Ferguson, Roberts, Kai Brown and Zach Yeakly.
“They all had great seasons,” Kaess said. “When they’re playing good, they play so well together. I’m going to miss that group of kids.”
Ranked 20th, The Buena Vista boys basketball also fell in the first round to 13th ranked Coal Ridge, 44-42.
Cotopaxi’s girls and Lake County’s boys, however, both advanced to the second round with close wins.
Twelfth ranked Cotopaxi beat No. 21 Evangelical Christian 39-36 to advance to the second round against Kim/Branson.
Ranked 15th, Lake County, meanwhile, beat No. 18 Atlas Prep 53-52 to advance to the sweet 16 against No. 2 ranked Limon.