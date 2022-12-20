The Salida High School wrestling team took second place as a team at the Forrest Davis Invitational Saturday at Manitou Springs High School.
Coach Steve Myers said it was an exceptional tournament, especially considering they were facing several bigger teams from Denver.
The team had three champions: freshman Sam Johnson, junior Jase Young and senior Drew Johnson.
“We were really good on our feet today,” Myers said. “The team won almost every match in a pin. Each guy did their own thing, hitting their stuff like we did in practice.”
The team fulfilled Myers’ expectations in the tournament, dominating the top position.
In particular, Myers mentioned Drew Johnson wrestled Tanner Eide of The Classical Academy, ranked second in state, and pinned him in the first period. Drew also received an award for having the most pins in the shortest amount of time, with five.
“Everyone stepped up and enjoyed themselves,” Myers said. “The team feels great going into winter break, feeling at the top.”
Myers said he hopes the feeling will carry over into next year.