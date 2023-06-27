The boys’ soccer teams in Salida will have a very promising future, Scott McFarland, director of Chaffee County United Soccer Club, said.
For the first time in history, the CCU U16 boys’ team took gold at the Grand Junction tournament this season, as did the U10 and U12 teams. The club has been going to the tournament for the last 22 years, McFarland said, and has never had three teams win their divisions.
“This team has been together as a team since they were 10 years old,” U16 coach Aaron Dobson said. In the past the team has had some rough seasons, he said, but throughout this season they were getting better and better.
Dobson first went to the Grand Junction tournament when he was 13 years old as a player, and he has never been part of a winning team before, he said. “It’s a hard tournament to win just because it’s outside the Front Range.”
There are 300 players in the CCU club, 85 of whom play competitively. The club has five boys’ teams, U10, U11, U12, U14 and U16, and two girls’ teams, U10 and U14. Normally there is one more team of older girls, but because of high school soccer, there isn’t one this season, McFarland said.
The Grand Junction tournament was the only one that the U10 boys, a recreational team, went to; they were up against competitive teams, and they “clobbered everyone,” McFarland said, beating all three of their opponents. “We played unbelievable.”
The Rock Cup Tournament in Denver was also taken by Chaffee County. The U11 boys’ recreational team, who had some closer, more intense matches, won by a single goal. They won their last match 3-2 against a team from the Rapids Soccer Club.
The U12 boys, in addition to winning the gold in the Grand Junction tournament, also won the league division in Colorado.
They beat a team from Utah, one from Roaring Fork and one from Grand Junction. They won the final against Grand Junction 5-3.
The U14 boys had low numbers all year with only 13 kids and went to the tournament with only two subs. They finished third, losing to the No. 1 team 1-0. The first-ranking team had beaten all other teams by five or more goals.
“When it came down to the last game they were just exhausted,” McFarland said.
The U14 boys ended their season third in league play and ended their regular season beating the undefeated No. 1 ranked team from Littleton away in Denver 3-0. Coach Chad Gorby described it as their best performance ever, McFarland said. “It really showed their dedication, their hard work and their commitment to each other,” he said.
The girls’ teams also show promise. The U14 girls won their league at the gold level, the second girls’ U14 to do so in CCU history. This season’s team only lost one league game the whole season and lost 3-0 to the No. 1 Grand Junction team at the Grand Junction tournament.
The U10 girls, a rec team, beat Park City’s top girls’ competitive team and only lost to Grand Junction’s top girls’ team in the dying seconds of the match. “We hit the post and then they dribbled down and scored,” McFarland said, resulting in a 4-2 loss for Chaffee County.
The team’s philosophy is based on a program from Spain called Total Soccer, McFarland said, which is largely not followed in America and is hard to coach.
Total soccer involves a lot of rondos, or small-sided games, with groups of 3 vs. 3 or 4 vs. 4. It is grounded in focusing on the technique aspects of the game and with more touches, the players become better at decision-making, he said.
“I want to congratulate my staff, because this success only comes from their commitment and ability to execute our coaching philosophy,” McFarland said. “My competitive coaches have really taken this philosophy and implemented it.”
The recreational coaches have also adopted the philosophy, which is the reason for the super success among the younger players, he said. “The boys’ teams in Salida are going to be so good coming up.”
McFarland said his favorite game of the year was the U14 boys’ team tying a team from Arvada 3-3 during the regular season. The team had been working on finishing with a header, he said. “In that game we scored two headers and I was so proud.”
Seventeen kids from CCU were selected from their age group to make the official roster for the Olympic Development Program and nine more were selected for the ODP pool.
Those selected were Ethan Blazer, 2012, defender/midfield; Zola Brook, ’12, forward; Melia Tressler,’11, midfielder; Ike Lady, ’11, midfielder; Cedar Secor, ’10, midfielder; Eva Morrison, ’10, forward; Alice Hull, ’10, midfielder; Skya Gorby, ’09, defender/midfielder; Lilly Lazarius, ’09, goalie, Melody Clark, ‘09, defender, Sophie Haynes, ‘09, midfielder, Ethan McFarland, ‘08 midfielder; Mateo Tressler, ’08, midfielder; Jonas Knuepper, ’08, defender; Mai Blazer, ’07, forward/midfielder; and Sam Jones, ’07, midfielder/forward.
Named for the ODP pool were Izzy Lopex, ’11, forward/goalie; Wyatt Macy, ’11, defender/midfielder; Owen Blazer, ’09, goalie; Julian Daknis, ’08, forward/midfielder; Danny Dewalt, ’07, midfielder/defender; Eben Mayton, ’07, midfielder; and Alex Baird, ’07, defender.