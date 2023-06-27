The boys’ soccer teams in Salida will have a very promising future, Scott McFarland, director of Chaffee County United Soccer Club, said. 

For the first time in history, the CCU U16 boys’ team took gold at the Grand Junction tournament this season, as did the U10 and U12 teams. The club has been going to the tournament for the last 22 years, McFarland said, and has never had three teams win their divisions.