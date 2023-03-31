In the first match of the season, the Salida High School girls’ tennis team lost 5-2 to the Cañon City Lady Tigers Tuesday on the road.
The Lady Spartans had lost seven of 11 varsity players from last year, so many of the girls were experiencing their first varsity match.
“We saw a lot of growth in just understanding how a tennis match works,” coach Josh Bechtel said. Going into it, he said he was very excited to get the first match underway.
Additionally, Cañon City always provides a good test for Salida, he said, and teamwise Salida and Cañon have had alternating wins the last four years.
Senior Daisha Thompson is in her first year playing No. 1 singles, and he said her offseason practice has shown. Thompson won both her matches 6-2, 6-2.
Senior Megan Rhude, the No. 2 singles player, lost 1-6, 4-6.
A match Bechtel found exciting was sophomore Caroline Wooddell’s at No. 3 singles. The match lasted 2½ hours, which he said is twice the typical length of most matches. Wooddell won two of her three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Skyler Margos and Lane Baker lost 6-7, 4-6, 5-7.
Junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao, at No. 2 doubles, lost 7-5, 2-6, 2-6.
Freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari, the No. 3 doubles team, lost 2-6, 4-6.
At No. 4 doubles, senior Sarah Chick and sophomore Ruby Mossman lost 4-6, 4-6.
All of the doubles matches, while lost, were very close, Bechtel said.
“I’m very happy with how everyone played, especially for the first match of the year,” he said, and the team can work on getting proper footwork and winning points with volleys.
The team is playing at a tournament in Durango today and Saturday. On Monday the Lady Spartans will host the Vanguard Lady Coursers at 3 p.m. at the Salida Middle School courts. The Coursers are always very solid, Bechtel said. “I think this will be another great test for us. I’m excited to see where we stack up against them, especially as they are one of our league opponents.”