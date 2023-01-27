7,000 Feet Running Company will host the Trail Spiral 4-Miler run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Riverside Park.
The course goes up behind Tenderfoot Mountain with a 600-foot ascent before coming back down CR 173 onto the upper half of Frontside Trail and then onto Burn Pile Trail.
Wooden plaque awards will be given to winners, and participants will also get morning buns from Little Red Hen Bakery.
The race is the first in the three-part Chaffee County Winter Running Series.
Registration costs $30 at shop.7kft.co/collections/2023-chaffee-county-winter-running-series/products/chaffee-county-winter-running-series.