The Salida High School boys’ basketball team won their first game Friday in the 3A state tournament but lost in Saturday’s second round, both in La Jara.
The No. 12-seeded Spartans defeated Alamosa 66-51 Friday in the round of 32. Coach Adam Christensen said, “It was really good to get a playoff win.”
The Spartans started the game with a 5-0 run and never trailed. They went into halftime up 28-19. “We scored well inside and outside,” Christensen said. “We had a lot of kids make perimeter shots.” The Spartans hit a season-high seven 3-pointers against the Mean Moose.
Salida broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Alamosa 26-16. After back-to-back seasons of losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Spartans conquered their demons with a blowout win over the Mean Moose.
The Spartans lost 57-36 to Centauri Saturday in the round of 16. Salida started strong with an 8-2 run and ended the first quarter ahead 13-10. Unfortunately for Salida, leading scorer and junior Tristan Jackson was injured midway through the first quarter and played only six minutes of the game. Despite the injury, Salida took a 28-25 lead into halftime. Christensen said, “We started off really well.”
In the second half, the game quickly got out of hand. Centauri went on a 16-2 run that saw the Spartans’ 3-point lead become an 11-point deficit. “We failed to score,” said Christensen. “We didn’t do a good job of making shots.”
The Falcons continued to widen their lead in the fourth to win their 22nd game of the season. With the victory, Centauri moved on to play Colorado Academy in the round of eight, and the Spartans were eliminated.
“It’s a tough way to end the season,” Christensen said. “They all played hard.”
From losing their high scorer in the opening minutes to not getting a free throw attempt until the fourth quarter, the Spartans could not catch a break against the Falcons.
Junior Nate Yeakley was the team leader in points over the weekend, despite being double-teamed for most of the game against Centauri. “That kid did a stellar job,” said Christensen. “When Tristan went down, he really picked up the slack.”
For seniors Beau Cleckner, Braden Collins, Aaron Morgan and Damon Redfeather, Saturday was their last game on the Spartan basketball team. “Each of them are special in their own way,” said Christensen. “You have a special connection with all of them.”
With the loss, Salida’s season is over. The team had an 18-6 record and finished second in the Tri-Peaks League, their best performance in more than a decade.
“Everybody expects even more next season,” Christensen said. “It was a successful season, but one more win would’ve been really nice.”