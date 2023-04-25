Due to the inclement weather around the state, Tuesday’s scheduled sport events for Salida High School have been postponed.
Girls’ soccer coach Heidi Slaymaker said their game on the road against Manitou Springs will probably be rescheduled for Saturday, but that isn’t official yet.
Ken Skipper, boys’ baseball coach, said their double header down in Lamar has been postponed, but they don’t yet know when it will be rescheduled.
There was track and field tournament scheduled today, but coach Randy Kapushion said Monday they weren’t planning on attending.
At 10 a.m Thursday, the girls’ golf team will host their home tournament at the Salida Golf Club.
Also scheduled for Thursday is a girls’ varsity and junior varsity soccer game at Woodland park at 4:30 p.m., a girls’ varsity tennis match at Wasson High School with the time to be determined and an all-day track and field meet at West Grand High School.
Lady Spartan varsity soccer will plat at Summit starting at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by junior varsity.
The tennis team will play a varsity tri-meet at Pueblo County High School at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Spartan baseball will play a double header at La Junta High School at 11 a.m. Saturday. Junior varsity baseball will play a double header at Evangel Christian Academy at 10 a.m.