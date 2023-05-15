Results

The Salida distance runners of the Track and Field Tri-Peaks League meet Friday hit the ground running, with seven personal records.

“I wasn’t expecting as many PRs as we had,” coach Kieran McCarthy said, especially from the girls team, of which there were five. All of the girls in the 1,600 meter race — freshman Nora Paschall, freshman Eiley Blondeau, sophomore Emerson Reed and freshman Jayden Hillis had personal best times. Seniors Izayah Baxter and Logan Merriam also both PRd in the 1,600.