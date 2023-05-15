The Salida distance runners of the Track and Field Tri-Peaks League meet Friday hit the ground running, with seven personal records.
“I wasn’t expecting as many PRs as we had,” coach Kieran McCarthy said, especially from the girls team, of which there were five. All of the girls in the 1,600 meter race — freshman Nora Paschall, freshman Eiley Blondeau, sophomore Emerson Reed and freshman Jayden Hillis had personal best times. Seniors Izayah Baxter and Logan Merriam also both PRd in the 1,600.
“It’s the first time that we had a big group of girls that did really well scoring for the team,” McCarthy said.
Freshman Savannah Landry PRd in the 800 meter, 17 seconds better than her time at the beginning of the year, which is a lot for the 800, McCarthy said.
Most of the team showed up for the meet on the positive side, but was met with less than ideal weather.
“It was a windy day, so it was tough to get improved times,” coach Randy Kapushion said.
Sophomore Zeke Wilcox traveled to a different meet, running at 9 p.m. at the Hoka St. Vrain Invitational in Longmont under better conditions.
He ran a 4:33 mile which put him in 2nd place and qualified him for state.
The boys 4x400 relay team had a patch of bad luck with junior Jack Landry out with an injury, but junior Connor McConathy was able to step in, despite never having run a 4x400 this year.
“He jumped right in there and ran his heart out. We put him in a tight spot but he came through,” Kapushion said, and it was an enjoyable end to wrap up their regular season.
As of Sunday, senior Quinn Smith qualified at state for the 800, 1600 and 3200 for the girls team
Both 4x800 relay teams qualified, for girls Reed, Hillis, Paschall and Smith, and for boys Landry, Wilcox, Baxter and sophomore Ryan Osness.
Wilcox qualified for the 1600m and the 3200m, Baxter for the 3200m. CHSAA will confirm these results today.