Justin Clinton and Marcus Scanga made a strong team to win the Championship Flight in the Spring 2 Person Golf Tournament, carding 124.8 on 72 holes to win $600 Saturday and Sunday at Salida Golf Club.
“Neither one of us played great as an individual, but as a team we did really well, Clinton said. “We picked each other up,” Scanga added.
Eighty-four players competed, about half from out of town, club pro Dow Stewart said. Saturday’s round had a best ball format while Sunday’s play was alternate shot.
Mike and Frank Mendicino took second in the Championship Flight with a 128.6, winning $500. Dave Chelf and Eric Moltz took third at 130.2, taking home $425. Mike Springs and Doug Snyder finished fourth with 131.6, winning $380.
Chad Roberts and Scott Meese triumphed in the First Flight with a score of 120.8. Russ Johnson and Joe Anderson took second, carding 127.4. Ryan Bender and Bryant McCuistion took third with 130.2, and Kevin and Donnie Rice were fourth with 132.6.
The First Flight had the same prize amounts as the Championship Flight.
In the Second Flight, Ryan Taverna and Chris Dewberry won the first place prize of $500 with a score of 119.8 followed by Seth Watson and Chris Roberts in second with a 123.3, winning $450. Jim and Beau Masse took third at 130.2, awarded $350. In fourth, Bill McDonald and Caleb Carr carded 130.8 and won $300.
Brian and Tami Smith won the Mixed Flight with a score of 124.2, taking home $430. Anna and Kaelin Martellaro took second place, scoring 138.6 for $150.
Kaelin Martellaro, who just completed her sophomore year at Salida High School, won closest to the pin on both days – on Saturday at hole 6 with a distance of 8 feet, 10 inches and Sunday at hole 8 with 12 feet, 3 inches.