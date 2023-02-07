Lady Spartans coral Stallions

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team corralled the Banning Lewis Lady Stallions in a 34-29 win Friday at home.
The league win puts the Lady Spartans at 6-5 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League and 8-8 overall. The Lady Stallions are now 3-7 in league and 7-8 overall.
Both teams struggled to find a chink in the other’s armor in the first few minutes, before junior Makiah Parris made a layup at 5:12.
Banning Lewis followed suit with a 3-pointer a few seconds later.
Senior Sarah Chick was fouled putting in another for the Lady Spartans and hit her free throw, to put Salida ahead.
Freshman Braeden Johnson put in one from behind the arc, but Banning Lewis caught the Spartans with 1:20 to go to tie the score at 7-7.
Sophomore Trinity Bertolino scored in the last 23 seconds, pushing the Spartans into a close but soon to be consistent lead.
“It was great,” coach Keith Wyatt said.
The team had three of their usual players out sick, he said. Additionally, Chick was pulled out due to foul trouble after the first quarter, and freshman Graysa Kindle stepped in.
The teams again matched each other’s energy in the next quarter.
Parris scored a couple of minutes in, while Johnson made several shots from the foul line, giving Salida an edge, and a 3-pointer from Bertolino gave the Spartans breathing room at 17-8.
However, the Lady Stallions would not give up easily, and by the end of the half were trailing 20-15.
Banning Lewis tied it at 22-22 several minutes into the third quarter, and the teams stayed neck and neck until the last couple of minutes, when Kindle made a free throw.
Johnson made a field goal a minute before the buzzer to put Salida up 25-22 entering the fourth quarter.
In the last quarter, the Spartans came onto the court with new determination, with Johnson putting one in after 30 seconds and Kindle making a basket a minute later.
The Lady Stallions didn’t let the Lady Spartans rest, but Salida maintained a lead of at least 5 points for the rest of the game.
Banning Lewis scored in the last 17 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Salida, who won 34-29.
“It was a really big win for us,” Johnson said after the game. “We wanted it more.”
Everyone showed up and did their part, she said, and she was especially proud of Kindle, who usually plays junior varsity. Johnson scored 21 points in the game and Kindle made 8.
“This is one of the best wins I’ve been a part of as a coach,” Wyatt said. “Defensively we’re on pace to break the season record for points allowed.”
With the team still fighting a stomach bug, they need to get healthy, he said, but also work on offense. “We’re a bit slow on decisions.”
The win boosted the Lady Spartans to being ranked 23rd in the state. “They understood what it takes to ‘gut it out,’” Wyatt said. “We call it a culture win.”