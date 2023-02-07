Lady Spartans coral Stallions

Salida High School sophomore Trinity Bertolino navigates through two Banning Lewis defenders during the Lady Spartans’ home game Friday. Salida won 34-29.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team corralled the Banning Lewis Lady Stallions in a 34-29 win Friday at home.

The league win puts the Lady Spartans at 6-5 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League and 8-8 overall. The Lady Stallions are now 3-7 in league and 7-8 overall.