Just because it’s cold and ice covers area lakes and streams doesn’t mean the fish aren’t biting. For those who aren’t sure how to catch them, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a free Ice Fishing 101 clinic Feb. 18 near Leadville.
The clinic is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hayden Meadows Reservoir south of Leadville. Take U.S. 24 to Lake County Road 10, turn east and park in the lot.
All are invited, young and old alike, to join CPW District Wildlife Managers Kevin Madler and Zach Baker for a day of ice fishing, a press release stated.
CPW will provide all the necessary gear, but participants are welcome to take their own if they prefer.
Participants who are 16 and older must own a valid Colorado fishing license. All participants must register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/192449 in advance to reserve a spot so the officers know how much equipment to bring.