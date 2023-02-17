Salida High School Spartan wrestlers senior Drew Johnson, his brother freshman Sam Johnson and junior Jase Young are competing at the Colorado High School Activities Association State 3A Wrestling Championships through Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Drew Johnson, wrestling at 215 pounds with a 36-0 record this season, said everything is locked down and ready to go for the tournament.
“I’m looking forward to going far and hopefully winning,” he said.
Last year, he placed second in state, and he said he thinks he’s improved a lot since then.
Wrestling, he said, has shaped him into the person he is today. “Hard work pays off,” he said.
Having wrestled since he was about 5 years old, he said his favorite aspect of the sport is that his success depends on himself.
“You can’t rely on a teammate. You’ve got to be the best at what you do to win,” he said.
Drew Johnson described his style of wrestling as “smooth,” meaning technically sound, dominating on top and winning his matches in pins. He said his method started clicking for him sophomore year.
“I guess it was just the work I put in to get to that point,” he said.
His advice to his younger brother Sam, also competing, is to “wrestle your hardest and leave it all out on the mat.”
Sam Johnson, at 113 pounds with a record of 31-9, recently came onto the Spartan mat from middle school wrestling, where he was ranked fifth in the state.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to be going as a freshman,” he said, and he is hoping to go far, winning matches.
Following the path of his older brother, Sam Johnson has been wrestling since he was 3 years old.
“It’s given me a lot of what is my personality,” he said of the sport. “Discipline and drive teaches you a lot.”
High school wrestling is a lot more difficult than middle school wrestling, he said, and it takes place on a bigger stage.
Sam Johnson’s favorite aspect of wrestling is the fact that every practice is difficult, which he said is what makes it special.
“I like to go out with a lot of controlled aggression and be explosive when on the bottom,” he said.
With the time put into the sport, he said it is very easy to improve, especially from the middle school level.
“I’ve definitely come a long way,” he said.
Sam has gone to state before to watch his brother wrestle, but this will be his first time on the varsity mats, which he said will be an exciting new experience.
Young, 157 pounds, with a 24-10 record, said he found new dedication to the sport this year.
“I wouldn’t say I did the best last year,” Young said. “I definitely didn’t like it as much; I wasn’t really motivated at all.”
At the beginning of this year with two years until graduation, Young said he decided he had nothing to lose by working harder.
Wrestling is more fun for him now than it used to be, he said, because he wins more matches. One wrestling move he likes is called the “chicken wing,” a type of arm bar.
Most of all, Young said he likes the social aspect of the wrestling team, and he looks forward to hanging out with his friends.
He has been wrestling for about 10 years, starting because his parents wanted him to get his energy out, he said.
He has never been to a high school state meet but went to state on his middle school team.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m there to work hard on it and have fun,” Young said.