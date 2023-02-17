The Lake County Panthers high school girls’ alpine skiing team took fifth place and the boys placed seventh at their last regular-season competition Feb. 10 in Winter Park.
Salida senior Rowynn Slivka finished strong in ninth place, despite a broken thumb, coach Danielle Ryan said.
Sophomore Laya Foley took 24th, followed by junior Keira King, 31st; freshman Annie McFee, 36th; Salida freshman Stella Zettler, 38th; freshman Rinnen Borton, 44th; junior Clara Kirr, 45th; and senior Gabbie Tait, 50th. Salida Senior Lily Leddington, sophomore Gemma Nagel and senior Maya Nagel skied out in the second run.
The girls finished behind Middle Park, Steamboat, Nederland and Durango.
The Panther men were led by freshman Jake Cairns, finishing 20th, and sophomores Troy Baker at 29th and Raymond Harvey, 31st.
“It was a pretty stellar way to end the regular season,” Ryan said. “The weather was amazing, the courses were fun, the kids skied well – even those that fell, and we got to the end of the day with some pretty excellent free skiing as a team.”
The Panthers aren’t the fastest team on the hill, she said, but their athletes pushed themselves all season long despite training challenges and had great camaraderie and fun.
State championships take place today and Saturday at Copper Mountain. In giant slalom, Slivka, King and McFee will represent the Lady Panthers. Cairns, Baker and Harvey will represent the boys’ team in both slalom and giant slalom.