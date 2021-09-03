Spartans suffer tight loss against Titans

Salida High School boys’ soccer lost a tight 1-0 fight Thursday at home against the Coal Ridge Titans.
The loss sets the Spartans back on their heels a bit, as they’re starting their season 0-3 overall but still 0-0 in all-important league play.
The Titans are now 3-0 and ranked second in the state for 3A boys’ soccer.
“I figured this was the way the game would go, the back and forth, that’s how we always play Coal Ridge,” coach Ben Oswald said. “I’m actually really pleased with the way we played today. We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty. We had a very well-organized defense.”
While Salida had a few shots on goal, most of the play was in front of the Spartan goal, with the defense keeping busy. The Titans scored their only goal about 20 minutes into the first half, but the Spartans were able to keep them out the rest of the game.
“They really kept the pressure on us, and our guys started getting a little fatigued,” Oswald said. “We’ve got a lot of young players playing some serious varsity minutes and really stepping up.
Oswald named senior Kaiden Veatch, one of the team captains, the “man of the match.”
“Veatch filled a lot of roles for us today and put in a lot of work,” Oswald said.
He also praised senior Arlo Follet and senior goalkeeper Quinn Phillips for leading the defense.
The Spartans will head over Monarch Pass Tuesday to face the Gunnison Cowboys in a nonleague match with start time still to be determined.