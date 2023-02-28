“We got revenge,” freshman Kaija Saari said of the Salida High School girls’ district basketball game against Woodland Park Friday in Florence. After losing to the Lady Panthers 47-36 during the regular season, the Lady Spartans came back to tame them 41-37 in the playoffs.
Woodland Park provided challenges for the team in all aspects, from excellent shooters to lots of seniors and tendencies to be physical, coach Keith Wyatt said. “I feel like our team grew up today.”
After a scoreless first few minutes, the Lady Panthers began a run until they were up 10-2 before Salida began catching up. The Lady Spartans then went on a run at the end of the half, to go into halftime leading 21-13.
The Panthers switched up their defense in the third quarter to put more players on freshman Braeden Johnson, but the Spartans caught on and changed their offense accordingly, Wyatt said.
Johnson was top scorer at 14 points, senior Sarah Chick had 10 and sophomore Trinity Bertolino 9. Other scorers were juniors Makiah Parris, 6, and Adyson Hadley, 2.
The third quarter was heated, with the Lady Panthers making a swift recovery in the first five minutes until they were snapping at the Lady Spartans’ heels, then pulled ahead by a few points. Parris made a couple of baskets and Bertolino tied the score with a 3-pointer in the last 80 seconds. Woodland Park scored again to finish the quarter leading 31-28.
The last quarter was the most exciting, Wyatt said, because the Spartans’ defense locked in, limiting the Panthers to only 6 points. “Everybody played good. It takes everybody to win a game like that,” he said.
Salida took back the lead in the last quarter with 3-pointers by Johnson and Bertolino. A couple of minutes from the end, Woodland Park top scorer Isabella R. Slocum fouled out. Salida was able to pull ahead at the end with free throws from Johnson and Chick to put the game out of reach for Woodland Park.
Chick, Bertolino and Saari led the team on rebounds, all with six. Chick made 13 free throws.
With the win, putting Salida at 11-11, and Woodland Park at 12-10, the Lady Spartans will be in the state tournament, Wyatt said.
“We can play with any team,” Saari said. “We can punch back at them and keep punching.”
Following Friday’s win, the Lady Spartans played the Buena Vista Lady Demons for fifth place in the district tournament.