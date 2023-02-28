“We got revenge,” freshman Kaija Saari said of the Salida High School girls’ district basketball game against Woodland Park Friday in Florence. After losing to the Lady Panthers 47-36 during the regular season, the Lady Spartans came back to tame them 41-37 in the playoffs.

Woodland Park provided challenges for the team in all aspects, from excellent shooters to lots of seniors and tendencies to be physical, coach Keith Wyatt said. “I feel like our team grew up today.”