Salida High School senior Quinn Smith broke her personal record and a school record to win the girls’ 3,200-meter run Saturday at the Pueblo West Thunder-Storm Track and Field Invitational.
Smith bided her time for several laps before pulling ahead of Alamosa athlete Sarah DeLaCerda in the last two laps to win in 11 minutes, 15.60 seconds.
“She took off,” coach Randy Kapushion said of Smith’s run. Smith is now set to be in the top 18 in the state. “It was a really outstanding performance,” he said.
Against heavy competition with 43 teams from 1A to 5A schools, the girls’ team scored 16 points to place 18th overall, and the boys scored 8.5 to place 21st overall.
Other notable performances were those of sophomore Zeke Wilcox, who ran a personal record of 2:07.37 in the 800 meter, and sophomore Liam Cleckner, who set a personal record of 9 feet in the pole vault.
It was a long day because of so many teams, so everyone was a little drained, Kapushion said, but he thought they would recover quickly.
The team’s next meet starts at 4 p.m. Thursday at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs.