The Salida High School wrestling team earned the second-place trophy at the Rob Mickel Tournament Saturday in Salida.
Gunnison took first place.
Head coach Steve Myers said the team worked out the jitters at the last two tournaments and now are doing a lot better. “Even on our losses, they wrestled tough. It shows the improvement we’ve been making all along.”
Myers said the team made more pins Saturday than they had the entire week. “It’s good to see it happen at our home tournament, that’s for sure,” he said.
It was hard to get good practice in this week due to several members fighting illness, Myers said, but they seemed to all recover for the tournament.
The Spartans haven’t placed in their home tournament in several years, Myers said. The main take-away, he said, is the confidence builder and knowing the guys can compete at the upper levels. “I’m very proud. Going forward I’ve been seeing more growth in them,” he said.
“I think they’re all happy,” freshman Cal Hill said of the team. “It’s been a good day.” Hill made it to the semifinals.
Several performances Myers singled out were junior Jase Young, 157 pounds, who won his weight class; freshman Sam Johnson, 120 pounds, who made it to the semifinals and lost to St. Mary’s grappler Andrew Isek, ranked second in state; sophomore Hudson Fisher, 113 pounds, who placed second in his class; and senior Drew Johnson, 215 pounds, who pinned all three of his opponents, winning his class.
Drew Johnson additionally was awarded the best upper weight award and the Gene Couch Award, a special award for Salida wrestlers, based on wrestling, scholastic accomplishments, leadership and community service.
The Spartan wrestling team’s next match will be a dual Friday in Manitou Springs against the Mustangs.