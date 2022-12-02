The Salida High School girls’ basketball team speared the Lady Vikings of Center High School, winning 39-25 to kick off their season Tuesday on the road.
The Lady Spartans started strong after winning the coin toss.
Center scored first, but the Lady Spartans attacked soon after, going on a 13-point scoring streak to lead 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Sarah Chick and freshman Braeden Johnson scored all the first-quarter points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Vikings put some pressure on Salida, running for 6 points to bring the score to 13-10. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino made a 3-pointer, taking the lead to 16-10 by the end of the half.
Coach Keith Wyatt said that was one of the most important plays of the game.
At halftime, a few adjustments were made on offense and defense, Wyatt said, and Salida put up 12 points in the third quarter to head into the fourth up 28-18.
“We executed what we were supposed to do,” Wyatt said, mentioning the good two to three weeks of practice.
The Lady Spartans had 20 turnovers, which is something they can clean up on, but overall, Wyatt said he feels they did really well.
Johnson was a key player on the court, not just in scoring, but also bringing civility to the team, Wyatt said.
Johnson scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. Chick made 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
The Lady Spartan cagers will face the Sanford High School Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. today at home.