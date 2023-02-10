Loveland’s terrain challenged the Lake County Panthers alpine skiing team Saturday in the final giant slalom race of their regular season, landing the girls’ team in sixth place and the boys in eighth.
More than 20 percent of the girls’ field and 30 percent of the boys’ field fell during the run, coach Danielle Ryan said.
As a team, the Lady Panthers continued leading the smaller schools such as Clear Creek and Platte Canyon High Schools. Salida senior Rowynn Slivka led the team with a 12th place finish. Freshman Annie McFee took 34th overall, and Salida senior Lily Leddington and sophomore Susie Bullock tied for 37th. Salida freshman Stella Zettler finished 40th, freshman Rinnen Borton took 49th and senior Gabbie Tait 50th.
Junior Avery Milne took a hard fall on a steep pitch during the first run, while juniors Keira King and Clara Kirr both fell on their hips in the second run after losing the outside edge early on, Ryan said.
From the boys’ team, junior Troy Baker took 32nd, and sophomore Raymond Harvey following closely in 33rd. Salida freshman Luke Regan took 40th, and freshman Jake Cairns finished strong at 19th on the first run but fell on his hip in the second.
“It was a tough day,” Ryan said, noting the first run had most of the crashes happening on the steep pitch, the second run having most of the falls on the upper rollers with the athletes getting too far to the inside and sliding out. “Once again, we’re seeing the results of too little giant slalom training, especially on firm snow and steep pitches,” she said.
Ryan said she is proud of how the team has rallied this season and continues to push themselves.
The Panthers will compete in their last regular-season slalom race at today at Winter Park, before the CHSAA State Championships Feb. 16-17 at Copper Mountain.