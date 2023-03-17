The Salida High School track and field team had a strong start to their season with six personal records Saturday at the Palmer Terror Invitational meet in Colorado Springs.
The competition included many bigger 4A and 5A schools, and the weather was cold and windy after the first hour, coach Randy Kapushion said. Despite that, and the fact that many Spartans, were attending the boys’ state basketball game, the team stepped up and exceeded his expectations, he said.
Of note, senior Quinn Smith set a personal record in the 1,600-meter run, placing second with a time of 5:28.75, and senior Logan Merriam had an outstanding 1,600-meter, he said, shaving 25 seconds off his past personal record.
“It was a very pleasant surprise for the first meet,” Kapushion said. “That first meet you’re just getting out there and seeing where you’re at.”
After spring break, the pole vaulters will compete at 11 a.m. March 31, followed by the track and field home meet at 8:30 a.m. April 1.