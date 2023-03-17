Results

The Salida High School track and field team had a strong start to their season with six personal records Saturday at the Palmer Terror Invitational meet in Colorado Springs.

The competition included many bigger 4A and 5A schools, and the weather was cold and windy after the first hour, coach Randy Kapushion said. Despite that, and the fact that many Spartans, were attending the boys’ state basketball game, the team stepped up and exceeded his expectations, he said.