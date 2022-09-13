Seniors win ‘Peach Fuzz’ match

Sophomores Dylan Grant, far right, and Vinny Mazzeo try to keep the volleyball in the air during a boys’ “Peach Fuzz” volleyball match Monday at Salida High School. On the other side of the net, seniors Eric O’Conner, left, and Chase Diesslin watch in anticipation. At center back referee Haley Hume officiates. The competition was all in fun for homecoming, and the seniors won overall.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School boys were a bit out of their element Monday when they played volleyball for a homecoming “Peach Fuzz” match, but the seniors prevailed to win.

This was the second year for the Peach Fuzz event, its counterpart being the Powder Puff game in which girls play football.