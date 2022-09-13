Seniors win ‘Peach Fuzz’ match

The Salida High School boys were a bit out of their element Monday when they played volleyball for a homecoming “Peach Fuzz” match, but the seniors prevailed to win.
This was the second year for the Peach Fuzz event, its counterpart being the Powder Puff game in which girls play football.
In the first sets, the juniors beat the freshmen 15-13 and the seniors beat the sophomores 18-16. Ordinarily the first set would have stopped at 12, but the sophomores and seniors were evenly matched.
In the finals, the seniors faced off against the juniors and beat them 25-19 in the first set and 25-15 in the second set.
Referee and physical education teacher Haley Hume said the funniest part was watching the boys become upset over net calls.