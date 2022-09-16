It was a clear, cool night and the air was filled with cheers from the crowd, shouts from the players and a playlist consisting mainly of Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Katy Perry Thursday as Salida High School hosted its 2022 homecoming powder puff games, where the girls play flag football, and the seniors came out on top.
Because of the high number of participants, instead of the usual game in which senior and freshman girls are paired up to play juniors and sophomores, each class fielded a team and took turns playing each other.
Teams started with the ball on the 40-yard line and ran toward their respective goals.
In the first half, the seniors in white beat the sophomores in green 14-0, while the juniors, wearing black, beat the freshmen in red 14-0.
After an entertaining halftime show by the Salida Spartans boys’ cheerleading squad dancing to “Problem” by Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea, the teams switched it up with the seniors playing the juniors for the championship, while the sophomores faced off against the scrappy freshmen.
The seniors worked a full backfield with quarterback Sarah “The Commander” Chick moving the ball around with the help of Laurin “Crash” Collins and “Quicksilver” Quinn Smith, who weren’t afraid to get down and dirty. Both Collins and Smith, along with Skyler Margos and Lane Baker, are homecoming queen hopefuls.
Collins scored the only touchdown in the senior vs. junior championship game, although the juniors, led by quarterback Julz “Anarchy” Anch, got right up to the goal line in the final few minutes but weren’t able to punch it in.
On the other side of the field, the freshmen beat the sophomores.
The Spartan boys’ football team, 1-2 so far this year, will face off against the 2-1 Coal Ridge Titans for their homecoming game today. Festivities start at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m. at the high school.