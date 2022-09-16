It was a clear, cool night and the air was filled with cheers from the crowd, shouts from the players and a playlist consisting mainly of Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Katy Perry Thursday as Salida High School hosted its 2022 homecoming powder puff games, where the girls play flag football, and the seniors came out on top.

Because of the high number of participants, instead of the usual game in which senior and freshman girls are paired up to play juniors and sophomores, each class fielded a team and took turns playing each other.