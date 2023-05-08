After winning the Tri-Peaks tournament in Trinidad Friday and placing fourth in the Alamosa tournament Thursday, the Salida High School girls’ golf team is in good shape to win the Tri-Peaks League again, and is looking good for regionals as well, coach Russ Johnson said.

Thursday was a day of firsts for the team at Alamosa, as freshman Myree Hickman played in her first away tournament and junior Vanessa Christianson made her first par and shot a personal record with a score of 105. 