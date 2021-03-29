The Salida football team and Coal Ridge had a good battle on Saturday.
The Spartans trailed 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter. Coal Ridge, however, was able to capitalize a few times in the fourth to win the game, 29-0.
“We just ran out of steam at the end,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We had three quarters of playing solid football; it was the best turnaround on defense I’ve ever seen in a week.”
The Spartans are now 0-2 while Coal Ridge improved to 1-1.
Next, Salida will take on Steamboat Springs in its first home game of the season at 5 p.m. Friday.
“Steamboat is a lot like us and have some younger kids playing,” Luttrell said. “It should be a great test for us. As long as we keep getting better, we should be fine.”