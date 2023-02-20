Salida High School senior Drew Johnson finished off his perfect 40-0 season Saturday, winning first place at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state championship wrestling tournament, at 215 pounds.
Freshman Sam Johnson, Drew’s brother, placing sixth at 113 pounds at the tournament and Junior Jase Young prevailed for one of his matches before losing to two state placers, coach Steve Myers said.
“This was great for the guys,” Myers said. “My expectations were met and exceeded.”
Drew Johnson came in hard and aggressive on top for his last match against Abram Moore of Holy Family, taking Moore down and working him a bit until he pinned him in one minute and 12 seconds, Myers said.
Sam Johnson also had a great tournament, winning half of his matches, his first one against Jonathan Morrison of Severance, who placed second in state, Myers said.
“I feel really good about the season,” Myers said. “A lot of the younger guys wrestled up to regionals, and several were one away from placing at state.”