The 17th annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half-marathon and 2-mile fun run will take place March 12 on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding dirt and four-wheel-drive roads in Salida.
The Run Through Time is an annual spring celebration of Colorado’s running community, a press release stated. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Salida Mountain Trails and Chaffee County Search and Rescue South.
While all trails and roads will remain open during the event, they will be filled with runners throughout race day, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Trails and roads impacted include Rise N Shine, Dream On, Sweet Dreams, Frontside, Backbone, North Backbone, Dude Abides, Uncle Nazty, Upper Sand Dunes, Prospector, Pauli, CRs 175, 176, 173 and 177 and Forest Road 181.
While the half-marathon is sold out, a few spots are open in the marathon and 2-mile fun run. A few more volunteers also are still needed. For more information, visit chaffeerunning.org or email Kristy Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com.