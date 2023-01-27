The Salida High School boys’ basketball team ended a home winning streak for the Woodland Park Panthers Thursday, winning 62-39 and putting the Spartans at 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the league.
The team was missing one of their starters, senior Aiden Hadley on point guard, who wasn’t feeling 100 percent. “When you don’t have your point guard, you don’t know how you’ll do,” coach Adam Christensen said, noting that it was good to see other players step up.
In the first few minutes the Spartans worked to get into their rhythm, and the Panthers led 8-4 at 4:30. Two minutes later, senior Chase Diesslin made a jump shot, marking the start of Salida’s recovery. Senior Tristan Jackson made two free throws in the last minute to tie the score at 8-8. Diesslin made a downtown shot and the team scored a couple of more times to take a 14-8 lead in the end of the quarter.
Diesslin made a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the second quarter, and the Spartans didn’t give the Panthers much to work with in the following minutes, with senior Nate Yeakley, junior Daniel Edgington, Diesslin and Jackson all sinking baskets, a total of 20 points in the quarter. The Panthers scored a few times but were behind by 13 at the end of the quarter, 34-21.
The ball traveled back and forth in the first few minutes of the second half before Jackson made a two-handed slam at 5:20, and 20 seconds later senior Yeakley made a 3-point basket.
The Spartans continued to outscore the Panthers, and in the last minute of the third sophomore Ryan Osness shot one from the sideline. Woodland Park slipped in a final-seconds basket and the last quarter started with Salida leading 51-31.
The final quarter kicked off with a 3-pointer by Edgington less than a minute in, and two free throws soon followed. Both teams battled in the following minutes, but the Panthers accepted their first defeat of the season at home as the clock ran out.
Diesslin had a career high of 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Jackson, who made 12 total points, did a good job of controlling the board, Christensen said. “Every time we needed a bucket he would give us a bucket.” Yeakley also made 12 points.
The final outcome was anticipated, Christensen said, although Woodland Park played hard and aggressively. “Hats off to them,” he said.
Overall, the Spartan team has to be more mentally focused, he said.
The Spartans next face the 2-12 La Junta Tigers at 3 p.m. Saturday on the road. It’s not going to be a walk in the park, Christensen said, but he feels confident in the team.