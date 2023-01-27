The Salida High School boys’ basketball team ended a home winning streak for the Woodland Park Panthers Thursday, winning 62-39 and putting the Spartans at 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the league.

The team was missing one of their starters, senior Aiden Hadley on point guard, who wasn’t feeling 100 percent. “When you don’t have your point guard, you don’t know how you’ll do,” coach Adam Christensen said, noting that it was good to see other players step up.