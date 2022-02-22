The Salida High School boys’ basketball team will play Buena Vista in the district tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Salida.
The Spartans are the second seed. The No. 10-seeded Demons beat Florence 68-47 in a play-in game Saturday to earn a spot in the tournament.
Salida previously beat Buena Vista 51-35 Wednesday on the road in the teams’ regular-season finale.
If the Spartans win, they will play the winner of the Colorado Springs Christian School and Banning Lewis Academy game in the semifinals. The district semifinals and championship game will be Friday and Saturday in Florence.