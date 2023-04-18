The Salida High School girls’ golf team is full of drive this year, captain Elise Tanner, a junior, said.
Having lost only one senior from last year, the team is mostly sophomores and juniors this year, and Tanner said she thinks they have a really good chance to qualify for state as a team. Last year the Lady Spartans sent four to state and as a team placed second at regionals.
“We’re good friends. We are all team oriented,” Tanner said. The team is competitive but in a good way, she said. “It’s more intense. We want to go to tournaments; all of us do.”
Junior Vanessa Christianson said she suspects the team all have the secret goal of placing in state. “We have such a good team,” she said. “When one person is down, the others will cheer them up.”
“It’s a mental game,” junior Jessica Clinton said. “If you go into a bad head space you can really tank your score.”
Several team members agreed that this season’s motto is “Chip ’n’ a putt,” meaning that if someone isn’t doing well, all it takes is that to land a hole.
Christianson said one of her goals this season is to not give up on the things she finds complicated, and she looks forward to growing better bonds with people.
“Golf is something you can always work on, and it’s unpredictable but still fun,” Clinton said. She feels optimistic about this season in part due to weather getting warmer more quickly, which would allow the team to get accustomed to playing on greens sooner, she said.
Personally, Clinton said she wants to place in the top 10 in tournaments and make it to regionals and state. That might be difficult as an individual, she said, because the entire team has been performing well on their tryout days thus far.
Clinton said she looks forward to traveling and meeting people just as passionate, and also getting to know the people on the team.
“It’s a very hard sport, but it can teach you a lot,” sophomore Kyndra Johnson said. “Golf creates good people.”
Last season Johnson tore her tendon in her right wrist, preventing summer practice. She said she is looking forward to playing again, and wants to win the Tri-Peaks Tournament like she did last year, and also place in the top five at state.
This season some people have been putting in more work, Johnson said, and the team is doing well so far. “I think we all enjoy coming out here after school and practicing,” she added.
The team has been getting out more this year, Tanner said, in their own time and not just at team practices. “We want to have fun and create a community.”