The Salida High School swim team took first place with 83 points in a tri-meet with Manitou Springs and Fountain Valley High School Wednesday in Manitou Springs.
The host team finished second with 51 points and Fountain Valley third with 42 points.
The swimmer of the meet was sophomore Cece Lengerich, who won all four of her events and qualified for state in the 200 individual medley, coach Wendy Gorie said.
Senior Paige Mishmash also had an outstanding swim in her 200 freestyle, she said, and senior Ember Hill’s 50 freestyle was “fantastic.”
“This tri-meet was a meet where our girls all swam ‘off’ events and we still won,” Gorie said, meaning the girls swam in events they didn’t usually swim in to give them a break.
The team competed very hard across the board, she said, and their win showed it. The Lady Spartans are now two weeks away from the league meet, and Gorie expressed pride at the team’s developing grit and determination.