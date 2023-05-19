One part of the Salida girls’ golf team worked on getting ready for regionals, while another part of the team got in some late-season golf on Monday and Tuesday.
The team going to regionals played Tuesday in the Aspen Invitational to try out the course, where the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state golf championships will take place May 30-31.
The team finished third with a score of 289. Host team Aspen took first with 292.
“We had some ups and downs in Aspen,” coach Russ Johnson said. “Kyndra had a rough day and didn’t play very well. We will shake off that tournament and move on to regionals next Wednesday.”
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson finished sixth with an 88, while sophomore Kaelin Martellaro carded a 93 for 10th place.
Junior Adyson Hadley hit a 108 for 26th place, while sophomore Emma Trollip shot a 114 for 33rd place.
Three golfers, juniors Vanessa Christianson and Jessica Clinton and freshman Myree Hickman played Monday at Dos Rios Golf Course in Gunnison. The team finished in fifth place.
“The course was tough; we struggled with some of our putts, as it was still winter conditions,” coach Tami Smith said. “Hopefully we can shake it off and do better at Monte Vista.”
On Tuesday Christianson, Clinton and Hickman, along with junior Elise Tanner, played in the Monte Vista Lady Pirate Invitational, where they placed fourth.
The team of Johnson, Martellaro, Tanner and Trollip will head to Rye May 25 to play in the regional tournament at Hollydot Golf Course.