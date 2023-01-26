Spartan basketmen broadside Pirates, 85-54

Senior Nate Yeakley makes a layup during the Spartans’ home game against the St. Mary’s Pirates, while teammate senior Tristan Jackson watches it go in. The Spartans won 85-54.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

Salida High School boys’ basketball team broadsided  their way to victory against the St. Mary’s Pirates at home Tuesday, 85-54.

“I think we’re doing really good so far,” senior Tristan Jackson said after the game. “We’re climbing up the staircase and every step counts.”