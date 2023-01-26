Spartan basketmen broadside Pirates, 85-54

Salida High School boys’ basketball team broadsided their way to victory against the St. Mary’s Pirates at home Tuesday, 85-54.
“I think we’re doing really good so far,” senior Tristan Jackson said after the game. “We’re climbing up the staircase and every step counts.”
Forty seconds in, Jackson tapped in the first basket for Salida, which was soon followed by senior Nate Yeakley and a dunk made by Jackson.
The Pirates first scored at 3:36 by which time the Spartans were leading by 12. Yeakley scored in the last second of the quarter, which ended 21-8, Salida leading. The team made 27 rebounds in the first quarter, coach Adam Christensen said.
Senior Daniel Edgington made the first basket of the second quarter in the first minute, and Jackson and Yeakley scored in the next couple minutes. With the help of numerous foul shots all successfully made, the teams went into half-time 40-18.
Christensen said the team played well in the first half, especially on defense. The third quarter was the slowest, he said, where the team became a little quick with their shots and let the opposition’s press get to them a bit.
Jackson dunked in the first 20 seconds of the third quarter and ten seconds later, junior Daniel Edgington scored. The Pirates shot a 3-pointer at 7 minutes which senior Chase Diesslin followed up with a basket seconds later. St. Mary’s got several baskets in the following minutes, making 16 to the Spartans’ 20 points in that quarter. Jackson made a dunk in the last three seconds, which still favored the Spartans 63-34.
St. Mary’s came out stronger in the last quarter, making a 3-pointer 15 seconds in.
Senior Eddie Glaser put in a basket soon after. Glaser did well, Christensen said, playing more varsity minutes than he has this whole season combined.
He was good on defense and hustled, he said. St. Mary’s kept pace for the rest of the game, but were nowhere near catching up.
The team could have done better on turnovers, Jackson said, and should work on being able to pass the ball better. However, he said he was happy with the result.
Christensen said he expected the win to be by a bigger margin, and the team can work on making sure everyone gets to their assignment.
Jackson and Diesslin both had double doubles in points and rebounds. Jackson made 22 points and Diesslin 20. Yeakley made 13 points and Edgington 10.
The win puts Salida at 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Tri-Peaks League. They will go against the 8-3 Woodland Park Panthers 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the road.
“We should do well, but they’re not going to be a pushover by any means,” Christensen said.