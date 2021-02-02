The Salida High School boys and girls basketball teams both began their 3A-Tri Peaks League season Monday in Ellicott.
The Spartans started the action by beating the Thunderhawks, 78-68. The Lady Spartans then took the court, but struggled with turnovers and came up short, 32-25.
The Spartans are now 2-0 overall while the girls slipped to 1-1.
Salida trailed Ellicott for the majority of the first three quarters before going on a big run to start the fourth.
“It was a good win; they found a way to pull it out,” said Spartan coach Donnie Kaess. “I felt like they were ready to break out the whole game so I wasn’t worried.”
Fewer than six points separated the teams for the first three quarters.
Salida went on a 7-0 run in the second to take a 26-25 lead. Myles Godina grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a put back while Leif Gislason and Aaron Morgan chipped in from the free throw line.
Ellicott, however, answered back and took a 32-28 lead into halftime.
In the third, Morgan sunk a 3-pointer, Damon Redfeather scored to tie the game at 41 and then Morgan scored again to give Salida the lead. Redfeather also sunk a 3 that put SHS up 48-46.
Ellicott took the lead back, but then Braden Collins gave Salida a 52-48 lead heading into the fourth with two late free throws followed by a field goal.
In his first game as a Spartan, Zach Yeakly came up huge in the fourth by sinking a trio of 3-pointers during a big run that helped SHS take a 68-50 lead.
Tristan Jackson also made a basket before blocking two shots at the other end while Kai Brown hit a 3 and then a floater during Salida’s run.
Ellicott responded with an 11-0 run, but Morgan stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws and SHS held on for the victory.
Gislason led the team with 14 points while Max Ferguson had a ton of steals on defense.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Spartans kept Ellicott to under 40 points like they wanted to, but Salida turned the ball over 43 times in the contest.
“When you turn the ball over that much, your chances diminish a ton,” said head girls’ coach Lee Lewis.
The Lady Spartans led 7-6 after the first quarter, but Ellicott scored the first 8 points in the second and led the rest of the way.
Emma Wilkins led Salida with 6 points .
Both teams will be back in action Wednesday against The Vanguard School.