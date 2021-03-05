The 16th annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half marathon, and two mile fun run will take place March 13, once again on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding dirt and Jeep roads in Salida.
“The Run Through Time is an annual spring celebration of Colorado’s running community, and we are very thankful for the support and approval of the Chaffee County Department of Public Health with this year’s modified COVID event plan,” said race director Kristy Falcon. “A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Salida Mountain Trails and to Chaffee County Search and Rescue South. We greatly appreciate the community’s support and involvement in this event every year.”
While all trails and roads will remain open during the event, they will be busy with runners throughout race day, from approximately 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Trails and roads that will be impacted include Frontside, Lil’ Rattler, Backbone, North Backbone, Cottonwood, lower Uncle Nazty, Tenderfoot, Upper Sand Dunes, Prospector, CR 175, CR 176, CR 173, FSR 181 and CR 177.
The half marathon has already sold out, but there are still a few spots open in the marathon and two mile fun run.
A few more volunteers are also needed to help with the race.
For more information, visit chaffeerunning.org or email Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com.