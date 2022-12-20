Dwarfed by steep competition from the Front Range, the Salida High School swim team finished with some of their fastest times but placed 14th at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational Saturday in Colorado Springs.
There were 24 total teams, nearly all major 4A and 5A schools.
It was a difficult meet because the team was missing six of their top swimmers due to sickness, head coach Wendy Gorie said.
The relays were therefore particularly hard, as three of the girls missing were at state level.
This was the biggest meet the team will ever attend, Gorie said, adding, “There were Olympic hopefuls at this meet.”
The girls were actually very happy because of their fast times, she said, but for her as a coach it was tough because they were missing so many of their swimmers.
Considering the situation, however, Gorie said the team did very well, not placing high due to the level of their opposition.
This year in particular there were four or five additional 5A schools from Denver at the meet, which dramatically changed the competition.
Gorie said she was particularly pleased with the performances of senior Ember Hill, freshman Brenna Chariton and senior Megan Rhude, the last of whom she said “swam out of her mind fast.”
Rhude, Chariton and senior Charlie Messa all had personal best times, and Hill made the finals in all of her events and took fifth place in the 100 breaststroke and 14th in the 200 individual medley.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich made a new state qualifying time in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Coming away from this meet, Gorie said there was something to be gained in seeing the competition from major cities compared to rural areas.
The work ethic of five or six hours of practice a day is something to take note of, she said, if the girls want to go farther.
“We need to up our game,” Gorie said.