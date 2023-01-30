The Salida High School boys basketball team came out of the Tiger’s den victorious after defeating La Junta 64-24 on the road Saturday.
The Spartans are now 12-1 overall and 8-0 in 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League play, sitting in first place in the league standings. The Tigers are 3-13 overall and 3-6 in the Tri-Peaks League.
The Spartans drew first blood with senior Tristin Jackson hitting the first basket, followed by senior Chase Diesslin scoring
Diesslin and Jackson were leading scorers for the game, with Diesslin putting up 23 points, and Jackson 21. La Junta only scored once in the first quarter, which finished 11-2.
Salida picked up the pace in the second quarter, their defense holding up.
Junior Karl Brown made a 3-pointer, while Diesslin and Jackson both made several 2-pointers and sophomore Ryan Osness came off the bench and made a downtown shot in the last few minutes.
Osness scored 8 points during the six or seven minutes he played, coach Adam Christensen recounted.
The half ended 32-10 with Salida dominating.
“Our goal was to hold them to 10 or less field goals in the first half,” Christensen said. The Spartans held the Tigers at nine field goals in the half.
The third quarter was best overall, Christensen said. It took the team a while to get in their groove, maybe sluggish due to all the games they’ve had on their plate recently, he speculated, but after halftime, said the team’s offense and ball moving notably improved.
La Junta made a field goal but twenty seconds later sophomore Kason Westphal scored off a rebound.
The Spartans outscored the Tigers for the rest of the quarter, shots made by Jackson, Diesslin and senior Nate Yeakley, who combined to score 21 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw mostly Spartan action, the Tigers limited to only one field goal, Salida five, including another 3-pointer by Osness.
La Junta made a couple free throws at and no one scored in the final minutes, the game ending with Salida winning by 30 points.
The team can work on ball movement, making sure to complete their plays, Christensen said, and also making free throws.
Overall, their defense was good from start to finish.
It’s been three or four years since La Junta beat Salida, so Christensen expected the win, and expects similar results from their next game 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the 5-11 James Irwin Jaguars, who have yet to win a league game this season.