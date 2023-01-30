The Salida High School boys basketball team came out of the Tiger’s den victorious after defeating La Junta 64-24 on the road Saturday. 

The Spartans are now 12-1 overall and 8-0 in 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League play, sitting in first place in the league standings. The Tigers are 3-13 overall and 3-6 in the Tri-Peaks League. 